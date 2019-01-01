My Queue

Buying a Franchise

Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise
Franchise Buying Guide
Franchise Buying Guide

Why These 3 Advisors Paid to Say 'No' Are Your Best Allies When Buying a Franchise

Talk to these three people -- who are more likely to tell you 'no' -- before handing over your hard-earned cash for a franchise business.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
How to Vet Franchisors and Predict Your ROI on a Franchise Business

How to Vet Franchisors and Predict Your ROI on a Franchise Business

If you pay peanuts, you may get monkeys. Learn where to dig and why so you can outweigh costs with benefits and find the best franchise opportunity for you
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
Smart Tips for Successfully Navigating the Initial Franchisor-Franchisee Interview

Smart Tips for Successfully Navigating the Initial Franchisor-Franchisee Interview

Once you have a few franchises in mind, you'll be talking to a franchise rep from each company. Here's the skinny on how that phone call should go.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources

Never Buy a Franchise Without Researching These 5 Sources

Once you've narrowed your franchise choices to a few – or a few dozen – it's time to investigate these informational options.
Mark Siebert | 6 min read
6 Risk Factors You Need to Consider Before Purchasing a Franchise

6 Risk Factors You Need to Consider Before Purchasing a Franchise

Don't lay down any cash until you've carefully evaluated the most common risks you might face when buying a franchise.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read

More From This Topic

More From This Topic

3 Reasons Buying a Franchise Might Be Better Than Starting Your Own Business
Franchise
Franchise

3 Reasons Buying a Franchise Might Be Better Than Starting Your Own Business

If you're thinking about buying a franchise operation, here are three key benefits of buying into franchise opportunities.
Mark Siebert | 5 min read
Why the Best Businesses for Sale Aren't for Sale
Buying a Business
Buying a Business

Why the Best Businesses for Sale Aren't for Sale

Scouring marketplaces isn't the only way to acquire new businesses, and it doesn't hurt to ask. Happy shopping!
James Parsons | 6 min read
Titans of Franchising Reveal Their Secrets for Long-Term Success
Franchises
Franchises

Titans of Franchising Reveal Their Secrets for Long-Term Success

Paradoxically, a stable business is one that constantly reinvents itself to meet changing customer needs.
Tom Scarda | 8 min read
Buy the Right Franchise for You: Don't Get Fooled by These 8 Underhanded Sales Tactics
Franchises
Franchises

Buy the Right Franchise for You: Don't Get Fooled by These 8 Underhanded Sales Tactics

A good franchisor wants to make a deal that works for both parties -- but a lot of them just want to make a quick sale.
Rick Bisio | 5 min read
This Is Why You Always, Always Include Your Spouse When Buying a Franchise.
Starting a Franchise Business
Starting a Franchise Business

This Is Why You Always, Always Include Your Spouse When Buying a Franchise.

No matter how much you think your spouse enjoys surprises, make sure you tell him or her before you buy a franchise.
Jim Judy | 6 min read
Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock to Franchising Opportunities
Buying a Franchise
Buying a Franchise

Immigrant Entrepreneurs Flock to Franchising Opportunities

New Americans are twice as likely as native-born Americans to start their own business. Franchising makes it simpler.
Jim Judy | 5 min read
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
Buying a Franchise
Buying a Franchise

The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement

A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Rick Grossmann | 7 min read
Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own
Franchises
Franchises

Why You Should Buy a Franchise Instead of Starting Your Own

Hoping to be your own boss? One franchise expert outlines the plus side of buying a franchise
Rick Grossmann | 6 min read
A Modest Proposal to Franchisors
Franchisees
Franchisees

A Modest Proposal to Franchisors

People are continuing to buy into franchises without a clear understanding of the risks.
Dr. Gabriel Feldman | 4 min read
3 Factors That Distinguish an Actual Business From a Novelty
Buying a Business
Buying a Business

3 Factors That Distinguish an Actual Business From a Novelty

Is that website you're looking to buy a smart bet? Do your due diligence first. Here's how.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read