There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Buyouts
Mozilla
'Each of our search partnerships is the result of a competitive process reflective of the value that Firefox brings to the ecosystem. The Yahoo relationship is no different.'
Nearly 14 percent of the company's workforce accepted buyouts following its move to 'Holacracy' in 2013.
When Tesla almost bottomed out two years ago, Elon Musk turned to Larry Page to save it.
The five key areas buyers are interested in when looking at a potential company to acquire.
How do you all of sudden handle the responsibilities of leading after buying the company you work for?
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
In a unanimous decision by its board of directors, the maker of Maker's Mark, Laphroaig Scotch whisky and Courvoisier is selling to Japanese beverage company Suntory.
Finance
Being acquired by a bigger company early in your venture's life cycle can be a sweet deal in its own right.
Growth Strategies
With its stock at a five-year high, men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse has decided to turn the tables on its smaller rival.
Finance
Take all that cash? Nope. Entrepreneur Aaron Levie had bigger plans.
Technology
Unable to raise the necessary funds, investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings will invest only $1 billion as Thorsten Heins leaves the troubled tech company.
Technology
In a letter to investors and customers, the fallen smartphone maker channels its inner Chip Diller.
Starting a Business
A timeline of the car-sharing service, from inception through public offering to buyout offer.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?