My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Buyouts

Mozilla Could Cash Out Big If It Doesn't Like Yahoo's New Owner
Mozilla

Mozilla Could Cash Out Big If It Doesn't Like Yahoo's New Owner

'Each of our search partnerships is the result of a competitive process reflective of the value that Firefox brings to the ecosystem. The Yahoo relationship is no different.'
David Murphy | 2 min read
Looks Like Zappos' Self-Management System Isn't for Everyone

Looks Like Zappos' Self-Management System Isn't for Everyone

Nearly 14 percent of the company's workforce accepted buyouts following its move to 'Holacracy' in 2013.
Richard Feloni | 2 min read
That Time Google Almost Bought Tesla for $11 Billion

That Time Google Almost Bought Tesla for $11 Billion

When Tesla almost bottomed out two years ago, Elon Musk turned to Larry Page to save it.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Looking to Sell Your Business? Think Like a Buyer.

Looking to Sell Your Business? Think Like a Buyer.

The five key areas buyers are interested in when looking at a potential company to acquire.
Kevan Flanigan and Roger Nanney | 4 min read
Making the Jump From Employee to Owner

Making the Jump From Employee to Owner

How do you all of sudden handle the responsibilities of leading after buying the company you work for?
Holly Mason | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Suntory Snaps Up Jim Beam for $16 Billion
Growth Strategies

Suntory Snaps Up Jim Beam for $16 Billion

In a unanimous decision by its board of directors, the maker of Maker's Mark, Laphroaig Scotch whisky and Courvoisier is selling to Japanese beverage company Suntory.
Brian Patrick Eha | 2 min read
The Case for an Early Buyout
Finance

The Case for an Early Buyout

Being acquired by a bigger company early in your venture's life cycle can be a sweet deal in its own right.
Sam Hogg | 3 min read
Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It
Growth Strategies

Men's Wearhouse to Jos A. Bank: We're Suited for Each Other, and Here's $1.5 Billion to Prove It

With its stock at a five-year high, men's apparel retailer Men's Wearhouse has decided to turn the tables on its smaller rival.
Brian Patrick Eha | 3 min read
Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26
Finance

Why Box's Co-founder Turned Down a $550 Million Offer That Would Have Made Him 'Phenomenally Wealthy' At 26

Take all that cash? Nope. Entrepreneur Aaron Levie had bigger plans.
Alyson Shontell | 2 min read
BlackBerry Takeover Bid Falls Apart, CEO to Depart
Technology

BlackBerry Takeover Bid Falls Apart, CEO to Depart

Unable to raise the necessary funds, investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings will invest only $1 billion as Thorsten Heins leaves the troubled tech company.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
BlackBerry Says, 'Remain Calm. All is Well.'
Technology

BlackBerry Says, 'Remain Calm. All is Well.'

In a letter to investors and customers, the fallen smartphone maker channels its inner Chip Diller.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Zipcar Timeline: From Business Idea to IPO to $500 Million Buyout
Starting a Business

Zipcar Timeline: From Business Idea to IPO to $500 Million Buyout

A timeline of the car-sharing service, from inception through public offering to buyout offer.
Brian Patrick Eha