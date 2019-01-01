My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Buzz Aldrin

Hey, Let's Go for a Walk on Mars
Far Out Tech

Hey, Let's Go for a Walk on Mars

Thanks to the power of VR, you can -- more or less.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Buzz Aldrin on the Future of Space Travel: 'Get Your Ass to Mars!'

Buzz Aldrin on the Future of Space Travel: 'Get Your Ass to Mars!'

The pioneering astronaut thinks that going to the moon again isn't a good use of our resources. Instead, he's got his eye on Mars.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read