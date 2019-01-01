My Queue

Buzzwords

Here's Why You Absolutely Have to Stop Using Jargon at Work
Here's Why You Absolutely Have to Stop Using Jargon at Work

Let's all not talk about 'data dumps' anymore, OK?
James Sudakow | 7 min read
3 Tips on How You Can Stop Using Meaningless Buzzwords

Don't let your office's shorthand speech get in the way of strong communication.
Jim Joseph | 3 min read
How to Build Buzz and Launch Your Company

Don't launch with a whisper; launch with a roar. Here's how.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
10 Powerfully Persuasive Words Your Customers Want to Hear

Tell them "guaranteed free exclusive for a limited time" and, just like that, you have a new customer.
Mike Taylor | 8 min read
11 Need-To-Know Buzzwords You Still Haven't Googled

A results-oriented 360 campaign is exactly what you need after rightsizing your business. Understand?
Jennifer Cohen | 8 min read

More From This Topic

4 Common Sayings in Business Translated -- Finally!
Business Advice

Business is full of clichés. Three successful entrepreneurs turn all that "blah blah blah" into a real advantage.
Adam Bornstein & Jordan Bornstein | 2 min read
The 5 Biggest Buzzwords in Tech Right Now
Buzzwords

Phrases like 'synergy' and 'big data' are on the way out. See what's taking their place.
Laura Lorenzetti | 2 min read
We've Become So Obsessed With 'Innovation' That It's Now Meaningless
Innovation

For most of us, we're simply trying to provide valuable products and solutions and make a little money doing it.
Boland Jones | 4 min read
Are You an Entrepreneur? 4 Questions Will Help You Find Out.
Entrepreneurship Characteristics

These criteria separate entrepreneurs from small-business owners, and yes, there is a difference.
Allison Engel | 3 min read
8 Buzzwords to Blacklist in Your Workplace
Communications

Not only are phrases like these overused and misused, they often communicate very little or nothing.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
What Is Consumer 3-D Printing Really Good For?
3-D Printing

Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Are You Hiding Behind Squishy Words? Stop.
Buzzwords

The words we use to describe the work we do should connote both promise and obligation.
Ross McCammon | 2 min read
From Bedtime to the Boardroom: Why Storytelling Matters in Business
Storytelling

These innovators are connecting with consumers, colleagues and investors on an emotional level.
Alina Tugend | 8 min read
Want to Stand Out on LinkedIn? Consider Ditching These 10 Overused Buzzwords.
Buzzwords

Do you describe yourself as 'motivated'? The professional networking site says you should probably motivate yourself to come up with a more unique description.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
'Bae,' 'Takeaway,' 'Skillset' and 'Curated' Top the List of Words We'd Like to See Banned in 2015
News and Trends

Along with 'polar vortex,' 'hack' and 'foodie.'
Laura Entis | 3 min read