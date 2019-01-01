There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Buzzwords
Buzzwords
Let's all not talk about 'data dumps' anymore, OK?
Don't let your office's shorthand speech get in the way of strong communication.
Don't launch with a whisper; launch with a roar. Here's how.
Tell them "guaranteed free exclusive for a limited time" and, just like that, you have a new customer.
A results-oriented 360 campaign is exactly what you need after rightsizing your business. Understand?
More From This Topic
Business Advice
Business is full of clichés. Three successful entrepreneurs turn all that "blah blah blah" into a real advantage.
Buzzwords
Phrases like 'synergy' and 'big data' are on the way out. See what's taking their place.
Innovation
For most of us, we're simply trying to provide valuable products and solutions and make a little money doing it.
Communications
Not only are phrases like these overused and misused, they often communicate very little or nothing.
3-D Printing
Kegan Schouwenburg, co-founder and CEO of SOLS, discusses the applications of 3-D printing beyond its novelty factor.
Buzzwords
The words we use to describe the work we do should connote both promise and obligation.
Storytelling
These innovators are connecting with consumers, colleagues and investors on an emotional level.
Buzzwords
Do you describe yourself as 'motivated'? The professional networking site says you should probably motivate yourself to come up with a more unique description.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?