Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns
Why the Indian Ed-Tech Sector Has Scope For at Least 10 Unicorns

Those who have been following the education sector sometime now know that every year is touted as the "year of education" – but not much seems to happen!
Mayank Kumar | 5 min read
Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game

Funding Friday: Byju's Lucky Stars & Newest Entrant of Investment Game

Stay tuned to get every day updates in 60 seconds
Aastha Singal | 1 min read
India's First Ed-tech Unicorn on How It's Revamping Education

India's First Ed-tech Unicorn on How It's Revamping Education

After a $400 Million fundraise Byju Is Now Valued at $3.6 Billion
Punita Sabharwal | 8 min read
If Your Business is Not Tech, Maybe it's Too Late

If Your Business is Not Tech, Maybe it's Too Late

Mind you, even if this issue does not ignite the geek in you to create a winning technology, we suggest you immediately start using technologies (mentioned in the ensuing pages) today, before it's too late
Ritu Marya | 3 min read
Decoding Byju's Journey From Start-up to Unicorn

Decoding Byju's Journey From Start-up to Unicorn

The edtech startup is now a part of India's prestigious unicorn club with $1 billion in estimated worth.
Sandeep Soni | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The Ecosystem Can't Ignore Edtech for Long, Here's Why!
The Ecosystem Can't Ignore Edtech for Long, Here's Why!

"We have been disappointed with the way technology is being taught"
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read
Byju Scoops Out $50 Million From Mark Zuckerberg's Foundation, Sequoia Capital And Others
Byju Scoops Out $50 Million From Mark Zuckerberg's Foundation, Sequoia Capital And Others

This round of funding will help the venture to fuel their international expansion.
Samiksha Jain | 2 min read
Straight Out Of Byju's Classroom: 10 Things Aspiring Edtech Entrepreneurs Need To Know Before Starting Off
Straight Out Of Byju's Classroom: 10 Things Aspiring Edtech Entrepreneurs Need To Know Before Starting Off

To make an edtech startup – It should be education first with technology being used as an enabler
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read