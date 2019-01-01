My Queue

BYOD

Inspire Employees to Own Their Productivity With a Bottom-Up Culture
Employee Engagement

Letting employees choose their own tools and devices creates an ownership mentality among workers.
Andrew Malcolm | 7 min read
Cybercriminals Are Targeting Small Businesses That Don't Take Cybersecurity Seriously

Small businesses are tempting targets for cybercriminals, mostly because they do little to protect themselves.
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Apple's New 6-Digit Passcodes: What Do They Mean for Your BYOD Policy?

Are you even thinking about mobile security for your workers? Three best practices to start with.
Caleb Barlow | 5 min read
Employees Feel the Love When Companies Embrace BYOD

Policies that encourage employees to use personal devices for work improve productivity and employee satisfaction.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
Google Expands Push Into Workplace With Android for Work Effort

The aim is to make smartphones running Android software more appealing to corporations.
Reuters | 1 min read

The Next U.S. Corporate Security Risk: Dating Apps
Security

Using apps like Tinder or OkCupid on company smartphones can pose a significant vulnerability, IBM says.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Essential BYOD Security Measures
Cybersecurity

Employees using their mobile devices for work is an efficiency boon but also a constant risk that requires systematic management.
Larry Alton | 3 min read
5 Ways to Encourage BYOD and Keep Your Company Data Secure
BYOD

Employees using personal technology for work dramatically boosts productivity while creating new cybersecurity risks to manage.
Tom Smith | 7 min read
10 Questions to Ask Before Allowing Employees to Telecommute
10 Questions

Expert advice, tips and tools to help businesses hire skilled, trustworthy work-from-home employees.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 8 min read
Why Are Companies Still Avoiding Telecommuting?
Telecommuting

A growing body of evidence reveals big benefits to a formalized policy to accommodate, or even encourage, employees working from home.
Sara Sutton | 5 min read
Survey Finds Mobile Devices Lure Us Into Working Longer, But No One Objects Much
Remote Workers

The work/life balance seems to be resolved. Work won.
Don Mennig | 4 min read
5 Apps That Never Forget Your Passwords and Require You to Remember Just One
Password Security

The most common mistake people make with their online security is to have one password for everything but now you can do it safely.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
Data in Motion is Data at Greatest Risk
Cybersecurity

Companies grappling with the relentless threat of cyberattacks have to secure the vast amounts of their data moving around with their employees.
Ken Allen | 4 min read
BYOD Is the Corporate Norm But Data Security Lags Far Behind
BYOD

"Mobile device management'' technology for securing corporate data on personal devices severely comprises employee privacy.
Rich Campagna | 4 min read
Enterprise Apps Are Less Glitter but More Gold for Developers
BYOD

There is a lottery ticket allure to creating the next Snapchat but business has a growing need for work-a-day apps that boost efficiency.
Andrew Levy | 4 min read