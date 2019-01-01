My Queue

C Corporation

How New, Small Business Owners Can (and Should) Be Protecting Their Brand
National Small Business Week

Your new business is your baby, after all. Don't you want to protect your baby?
Peter Bronstein | 6 min read
Changing Your Business to C Corp Status Could Save You Money, But Is It Right for You?

A lot depends on whether you plan to sell soon or hold onto the firm.
Kurt Piwko | 5 min read
8 Ways to Build Your Company's Credit

A good credit score can help you land loans, financing and better interest rates for your business.
Mark J. Kohler | 4 min read
How to Choose the Right Business Structure

By reviewing the pros and cons of these four common business structures, you can determine which one will benefit you most.
Mark J. Kohler | 15+ min read
Determining the Best Legal Structure for Your Business

Sole-proprietorship, partnership, LLC or corporation? All have their advantages – and their drawbacks. Expert Alex Katz breaks down each one for us.
Alex Katz | 6 min read

More From This Topic

A Simple Look at the Best Corporate Structure for Your Business
Incorporation

The pros and cons of sole proprietorships, LLCs, S Corps and C Corps.
Doug and Polly White | 4 min read
Is Your Company a Good Fit for an Employee Stock Ownership Plan?
Employee Benefits

This setup grants tax advantages while enabling workers to receive valuable stock in the firm when they retire.
Howard J. Levine | 5 min read