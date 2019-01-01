My Queue

Cab hailing

Appointment of New President Proves that Uber is Not Going to Give Up on India
Uber

Former DEN CEO, Pradeep Parameswaran has over 20 years of wide experience of working in US, Asia Pacific and Africa in telecom sector.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Can Ola Beat Uber on the Indian Roads?

With this acquisition, Ola could put back the focus on bettering its product
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read