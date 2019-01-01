My Queue

cab rental

Can Tech-Startups Resolve the Dilemma of Urban Mobility in India?
Urban Mobility

Indian municipalities and transport operators have finally realized the potential of such services
Nikhil Aggarwal | 4 min read
Ditching Your Car: How 'E-Pooling' Benefits Your Commute in India's Capital City

Even if one city can carpool around, the number of vehicles in use and thus, the emissions reduce manifold in an instant. The long-term effects include improved air quality and a healthier life.
Arpit Sinha | 4 min read
What the Future of Car Rental Industry in India Might Look Like

The car rental market has several factors in its favor that are responsible for its growing success in the country.
Aditya Loomba | 4 min read
Emerging Trends In The Shared Economy Space in 2017

The number one trend that will emerge in 2017 is that the idea of a shared economy will fall in the consideration set of a consumer's mind
Ajith Mohan Karimpana | 3 min read
Know How This Startup Is Curbing Travel Expenses By 45%

An online platform to search, compare and book outstation one-way and round trip cabs.
Samiksha Jain | 4 min read

More From This Topic

An Uber for Intercity
Taxi aggregators

If you ask anyone about their taxi booing experience from one city to another nobody will never share a seamless experience. Either they can't rely on the driver or they aren't happy with his behavior.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Mind Your Fleet aims to reorganize the cluttered cab rental industry
Taxi

The beauty of entrepreneurship comes when you understand your organization as a complete living being
Sneha Banerjee | 4 min read