Cabinet Reshuffle

Leadership Skills

India Gets Its First-ever Full-Time Woman Defence Minister

India's security is now in the hands of two women leaders
Aashika Jain | 3 min read
How This IAS Officer Made a Powerful Entry into PM's Cabinet

In his noteworthy career, Singh has been a part of multiple roles under the UPA and NDA government.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Will Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Shoot for Gold in Politics?

The newly-appointed Sports Minister, Rathore, an Olympic silver-medalist, assured citizens for providing the best of the opportunities and respect to sportspersons across the nation.
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Why this Bureaucrat-turned-politician from Kerala was Handpicked for Modi's Cabinet

Kannanthanam is going to be BJP's face in the communist dominated state
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read
How Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi will lead as BJP's Frontman for Minorities

With Najma Heptullah's exit, Naqvi becomes the only Muslim with a complete portfolio in the Cabinet
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read

Government policy

Can Piyush Goyal Deliver on the Challenging Railway Portfolio?

Expect much ambitious targets for the railways with newer means of management
Agamoni Ghosh | 3 min read