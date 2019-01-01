My Queue

Data Analytics Will be the DNA of New Economy

Nandan Nilekani has expressed concern that increasing aggregation of data on a few platforms will create a new set of monopolies and a whole new model of colonization
Alex Suh | 5 min read
Impact Investing Gains Muscle, Sees Enormous Opportunity In India

With recognition and support from the Indian Government, India can hope to be a world leader in this sector. - Ronald Cohen
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read