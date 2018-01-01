California

Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market
Legal Marijuana

Many Licensed California Marijuana Growers Face Regulatory Roadblocks Getting Their Harvest to Market

Licensed growers in remote Trinity County have large unsold inventories they cannot legally transport to market.
John Schroyer | 7 min read
Post Apocolypse Aftermath: How Is California Adapting to New Cannabis Regulations?
News and Trends

Post Apocolypse Aftermath: How Is California Adapting to New Cannabis Regulations?

They called it the 'Weed Apocolypse.' The day when the Golden State cannabis market would implode. Were they right?
Ryan G. Smith | 3 min read
Beware the 'Weed Apocalypse'
News and Trends

Beware the 'Weed Apocalypse'

California pot entrepreneurs brace for the dreaded day, while consumers quite like it.
Jonathan Small | 2 min read
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
Cannabis

Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform

A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Andre Bourque | 7 min read
Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs
Cannabis

Why Jeff Sessions' New War on Marijuana Hasn't Frightened Investors or Cannabis Entrepreneurs

The Attorney General's new policy to resume unbridled federal enforcement of marijuana laws has inadvertently revealed just how entrenched the cannabis industry has already become.
Andre Bourque | 13 min read
You Can Legally Buy Marijuana in California But Selling It Legally Is Tricky
Cannabis

You Can Legally Buy Marijuana in California But Selling It Legally Is Tricky

Marijuana's unique status as legal under state law but illegal under federal law makes the cannabis business unlike any other.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis
Cannabis

California Unleashes a Massive Market for Legal Cannabis

Recreational marijuana is now legal in the Golden State and that has global reverberations.
Andre Bourque | 8 min read
L.A. Considers Plan for City-Owned Bank Friendly to Marijuana Businesses
Cannabis

L.A. Considers Plan for City-Owned Bank Friendly to Marijuana Businesses

The city council president has proposed a bank to help build affordable housing and provide basic services to cannabis businesses.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
Report Foresees $5B Legal Cannabis Industry for California
Cannabis

Report Foresees $5B Legal Cannabis Industry for California

State lawmakers are finalizing legislation to bring both medical and adult-recreational marijuana into the regulatory mainstream.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
California Strikes Back: Proposed Law Bans Locals from Working with Feds on Pot Crackdown
Cannabis

California Strikes Back: Proposed Law Bans Locals from Working with Feds on Pot Crackdown

If the feds enforce marijuana laws in the Golden State, legislators there want them to receive no help from local cops.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
