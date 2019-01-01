There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
California Laws
Minimum Wage
With a $15-an-hour wage, lawmakers in the Golden State tell business owners, 'Go east, young man.'
The lawsuit seeks to designate drivers as employees, not independent contractors.
A federal judge overturned the ban on the controversial delicacy, creating beef with animal-rights activists.
Do you prefer plastic over paper? Too bad if you live in the Golden State as they will disappear from grocery stores over the next two years.
Franchisors and franchisees are divided over the veto of a California bill that would make it more difficult to terminate franchise agreements.
More From This Topic
Kill Switch
Phones manufactured after July 1, 2015 and sold in the state must come equipped with an antitheft device that enables consumers to permanently shut them down.
News and Trends
We break down the news business owners need to know in our first-ever video news roundup.
Pricing
Think Whole Foods is too expensive? The city attorneys of Los Angeles, Santa Monica and San Francisco are of a similar mind.
Technology
A California woman was issued a summons for driving while wearing Google Glass. Is it really akin to a television strapped to your head?
Marketing
A California ruling makes it illegal to collect customer ZIP codes in-store. Time to find more innovative ways to collect data on your customers.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?