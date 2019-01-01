There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Call to Action
Marketing
There is a right way and many, many wrong ways to do it.
Attention spans have never been shorter, and consumers never have had so many options. You need a smart strategy to rise above the noise.
Hook them, engage them and tell them what you want them to do.
Pushing that sales pitch hard in your video is your first mistake.
Use these proven tips to improve the return on your marketing investments.
More From This Topic
Marketing
You can have the best sales piece in the world, but if it's missing one critical ingredient, it's guaranteed to fail.
Call to Action
Stop wondering whether you should ask for the sale or not, and you'll be glad you did.
Websites
Your site is the basis of all your marketing initiatives, but did you know it can also be your highest performing lead generation tool?
Politics
Companies acknowledged the presidential transition and subsequent Women's March in a range of ways.
Increasing Conversions
Headlines and visuals rule. Keep your most compelling content 'above the fold' and make your call to action an unmistakable target.
Marketing
Soon, you'll have 50 percent more ad text. Use it wisely.
Public Speaking
If you've transformed yourself from mess to success, you might have the makings of a new career helping others as a motivational speaker.
A/B Testing
Which version of your web page or app converts better? Here are several ways to tell.
Content Marketing
Your content campaign might be awesome, but ineffective calls to action and an overwhelming landing page are just a couple reasons why potential clients steer clear.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?