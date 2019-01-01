My Queue

cambridge analytica

Blockchain Is How We Can Protect Our Privacy in a World of Ubiquitous Surveillance
Blockchain

Decentralized information sets give citizens greater privacy, freedom of speech and protection of wealth.
Mick Hagen | 6 min read
Facebook Has Changed and Your Digital Strategy Has to Adjust

Facebook Ads is evolving. You need to understand what it means for how your company gathers and uses information.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
Me, Myself and AI: Is That My Privacy in the Rearview Mirror?

Mountains of data are what make machine learning possible, the whole project is dead in the water without it. But whose life is it, anyway?
Risto Karjalainen | 7 min read
Why Facebook Data Scandal Might be an Opportunity for Local Social Networks in Hindsight

Facebook's growth in user base - an aging one, is also slowly flat-lining. At least, in its two core markets – the US and Canada, which perhaps would trickle down to other major markets, like India.
Sandeep Soni | 6 min read
3 Social Media Data Lessons in the Wake of Cambridge Analytica

More transparency and higher awareness of how data is used can only be good.
Suhaib Mohammed | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress Using Big Data to Defeat BJP in Elections 2019?
Politics

"We will only deal with public data and on rare occasions, private data but with consent," says Praveen Chakravarty, Chairperson - Data Analytics Department, INC
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
4 Ways to Reinvent the Facebook/Google Data Model in the Wake of Cambridge Analytica
cambridge analytica

The traditional model of collecting user data is hurting us all. Let's change it, with blockchain.
Andrew Medal | 7 min read
Tougher Data Privacy Rules Are a Scammer's Nightmare, but Ethical Marketers Can Stay Calm
Data Driven Marketing

The Cambridge Analytica scandal is adding momentum to a global regulatory push.
Martin Smith | 6 min read
Mark Zuckerberg's EU Testimony Will Be Streamed Live
Facebook

Facebook CEO acquiesces to European Parliament President's request.
2 min read
Forget Third-Party Data. You're Already Missing Out on Most of Your First-Party Data
Customer Research

Use your own customer data about your customers to scale and grow.
Andrew Medal | 6 min read
What the Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Data Leak Teaches us About Ethics And Privacy
Data Security

It should serve as a cautionary tale to marketers on the importance of being transparent with consumers about how their information is used
Prof. DK Batra | 7 min read
Tesla Takes a Tumble, and It's Time to Change Your Twitter Password: 3 Things to Know Today
3 Things To Know

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Cambridge Analytica Is Closing, But It Solves Nothing
Facebook

We still don't have an idea of how far this really goes.
Mallory Locklear | 5 min read
India's Much-loved Facebook Did Not Care About Personal Data of 5.6 Lakh Users Being Leaked!
Facebook

The noise related to data security is real and yes, it just hit India too!
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Amidst Controversy, Should Brands Distance Themselves from Facebook Advertising ?
Facebook Advertising

Not only celebrities but advertisers like German bank Commerzbank, Software Giant Mozilla and Consumer Electronics Manufacturer Sonos have also paused Facebook advertising.
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read