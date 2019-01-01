camera phone

My Queue

This Indian Photo Sharing App is Giving Serious Competition To Instagram And Snapchat
With the smartphone being the most frequently used device to capture photos, the process of photo collaboration hasn't been effectively addressed yet.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How To Record Video While iPhone Screen Is Locked And Off

No jailbreak, no app required - a simple bug allows you to record video without the screen being on
Rustam Singh | 3 min read
5 Best Camera Phones to Buy in India Right Now

5 Best Camera Phones to Buy in India Right Now

Looking to shoot the best pictures? Here's 2016's best camera phones out there
Rustam Singh | 3 min read