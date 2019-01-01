There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Campaña de marketing
Marketing
Inteligente y brillante son algunos de los adjetivos que la gente en redes sociales utilizó para calificar la más reciente campaña de KFC en Hong Kong que ha dado la vuelta al mundo gracias a su creatividad.
El estado de Puebla ganó el premio a la Mejor Campaña de Promoción Turística que otorga anualmente Reed Latino Awards por su campaña "Desearía que estuvieras aquí".
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?