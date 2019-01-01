My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Campus Placements

Five Steps a B-school Can Take to Prepare Freshers for Today's Tough Job Market
B-Schools

Five Steps a B-school Can Take to Prepare Freshers for Today's Tough Job Market

Assocham study mentions that only 20% of the graduates passing out land up with a job, what is aggravating the problem further is the average package going down.
George KJ | 4 min read
Why You Should Work in a Start-up Before Starting Up

Why You Should Work in a Start-up Before Starting Up

Working in the agile world of start-ups, helps one understand the ecosystem better
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
#5 Things That Employers Look For During Placements

#5 Things That Employers Look For During Placements

With the changing times and demands, college GPAs and reputations are not the main criteria for selection.
Asoke K. Laha | 4 min read