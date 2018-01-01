Canada

More From This Topic

This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!
week in weed

This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!

Canada legalizes Cannabis -- then it almost sells out of it.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
7 Interesting Things to Know About Canada's Legalization of Marijuana
News and Trends

7 Interesting Things to Know About Canada's Legalization of Marijuana

Weed goes legal in Canada today. Read this before you spark a northern light.
Jonathan Small | 4 min read
This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!
week in weed

This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!

Elon lights up, a big win in Connecticut, and a badass budtender.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis
cannabis industry

One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis

Constellation, maker of familiar brands including Corona beer and Mondavi wines, has invested $3.8 billion in cannabis giant Canopy.
Matt Lamers | 4 min read
Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined
Funding

Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined

The industry worldwide has already raised more than all of last year and is likely to raise $8 billion this year.
Lisa Bernard-Kuhn | 5 min read
What Canada's Legalization of Marijuana Means to the US, Eh
Canada

What Canada's Legalization of Marijuana Means to the US, Eh

The landmark decision may cause a seismic shift in the industry. How will it affect your business?
Javier Hasse | 9 min read
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
Cannabis

Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform

A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Andre Bourque | 7 min read
Canada Is Creating a Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Marijuana Industry
Cannabis

Canada Is Creating a Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Marijuana Industry

Canada sees marijuana legalization as a social justice reform and a major commercial opportunity.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Border Officials Are Banning Canadians Who Admit They've Smoked Marijuana
Cannabis

Border Officials Are Banning Canadians Who Admit They've Smoked Marijuana

Immigration law lumps foreign pot smokers with human traffickers and foreign government officials who suppressed religious freedoms.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
Legalize or Demonize: Leaders in Canada, US Have Very Different Views on Marijuana
Cannabis

Legalize or Demonize: Leaders in Canada, US Have Very Different Views on Marijuana

Canada has fostered a legal cannabis boom that will put cartels out of business. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration embraces "demon weed'' rhetoric.
dispensaries.com | 4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

Podcasts episodes coming soon for GreenEntrepreneur.com

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to Queue next to any podcast episode on Entrepreneur.com to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). The table below describes in more detail the data being collected. By giving your consent below, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Cookie Policy.

Name Category
Google Ad Serving, Ad Targeting, Analytics/Measurement, Optimisation
Rubicon Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
Nativo Ad Serving
Teads Ad Serving
New Relic Analytics/Measurement
Log Entries Analytics/Measurement
Sailthru Content Customization