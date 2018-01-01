Canada
Cannabis Edibles Market Set to Quadruple in U.S., Canada to $4B
A new report sees the market for edibles growing from about $1B to $4B by 2022, apparently at the cost of smoked marijuana.
This Week in Weed: O, Cannabis!
Canada legalizes Cannabis -- then it almost sells out of it.
7 Interesting Things to Know About Canada's Legalization of Marijuana
Weed goes legal in Canada today. Read this before you spark a northern light.
This Week in Weed: Elon Musk Smokes Pot!
Elon lights up, a big win in Connecticut, and a badass budtender.
One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis
Constellation, maker of familiar brands including Corona beer and Mondavi wines, has invested $3.8 billion in cannabis giant Canopy.
Cannabis Companies Likely to Raise More in 2018 Than the Last 3 Years Combined
The industry worldwide has already raised more than all of last year and is likely to raise $8 billion this year.
What Canada's Legalization of Marijuana Means to the US, Eh
The landmark decision may cause a seismic shift in the industry. How will it affect your business?
Researchers Recognize an International 'Tide Effect' Driving Worldwide Cannabis Reform
A U.K. study finds marijuana legalization in one nation encourages reform by neighboring countries. Something similar is happening between states in the US.
Canada Is Creating a Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Marijuana Industry
Canada sees marijuana legalization as a social justice reform and a major commercial opportunity.
Border Officials Are Banning Canadians Who Admit They've Smoked Marijuana
Immigration law lumps foreign pot smokers with human traffickers and foreign government officials who suppressed religious freedoms.
Legalize or Demonize: Leaders in Canada, US Have Very Different Views on Marijuana
Canada has fostered a legal cannabis boom that will put cartels out of business. Meanwhile, the Trump Administration embraces "demon weed'' rhetoric.