Canada Real Estate

Real Estate

9 Warning Signs When Selling Your Home

Anyone who has bought a home can appreciate that it’s not a simple process. Despite now having a little experience under your belt, selling ...

Cristina Oprean

Real Estate

13 Warning Signs When Buying a Home

Buying a home is a tremendous investment, both financially and emotionally. All going well, your efforts should reward you with the keys to your ...

Cristina Oprean

Real Estate

8 Rental Myths New Landlords Should Know

Becoming a landlord for the first time can be an exciting experience. However, several misconceptions may become apparent at the worst time. It’s best ...

Cristina Oprean

Real Estate

How to Become a Landlord in 10 Steps

Renting out a property is a superb way to earn a little passive income. But how do you make the change from homeowner to ...

Cristina Oprean

Real Estate

What Does Homeowners Insurance Cover?

Although not required by law, homeowners insurance can be a real lifesaver in the event of an unexpected disaster. Most lenders will require you ...

Cristina Oprean