Candles
Starting a Business
A couple's last-ditch entrepreneurial effort fends off bankruptcy in favor of a balmy future.
How Lee Rhodes went from battling illness to creating a votive and candleholder company that offers comfort to consumers and financial support to cancer patients.
Would you like your house to smell like bacon? Or perhaps a new mitt? A young entrepreneur creates his own masculine take on the scented-candle business.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
