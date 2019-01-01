My Queue

Candles

Candles
Starting a Business

Scentsy and the Sweet Smell of Success

A couple's last-ditch entrepreneurial effort fends off bankruptcy in favor of a balmy future.
Margaret Littman | 3 min read
From Cancer Patient to a Multimillion-Dollar Beacon of Hope

From Cancer Patient to a Multimillion-Dollar Beacon of Hope

How Lee Rhodes went from battling illness to creating a votive and candleholder company that offers comfort to consumers and financial support to cancer patients.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles

Teenager Finds a Niche in Man-Scented Candles

Would you like your house to smell like bacon? Or perhaps a new mitt? A young entrepreneur creates his own masculine take on the scented-candle business.
Michelle Juergen | 3 min read