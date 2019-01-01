My Queue

Candy

This Young Entrepreneur, Who Has Raised $6 Million, Is on a Mission to Kick Sugar Out of Candy
The Digest

Tara Bosch started SmartSweets when she was 21 so she could enjoy candy every day.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
Reese's New Machine Will Let You Exchange Candy You Hate for Peanut Butter Cups

Taking candy swapping to a whole new level.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
A Sweet Day in the Life of Dylan Lauren, the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar

Between family, work and socializing, Dylan Lauren shows us how she handles work-life balance.
Andrea Huspeni | 1 min read
Sweet Success: How the Co-Founder of Sugarfina Disrupted the Candy Industry

Rosie O'Neill is a master when it comes to putting a twist on a trend.
Kristen Aldridge | 2 min read
How the Founder of Dylan's Candy Bar Built an Irresistible Brand

Founder Dylan Lauren explains how she broke through a sugar-stuffed market to build one of the most beloved sweets brands in the world.
J.J. McCorvey | 15+ min read

More From This Topic

Shamrock Shakes and Pumpkin Spice Lattes: the Best-Branded Food for Every Season
Food

How brands have focused on selling specialty products during an especially hot (or cold) time.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Pretty Soon, You Can Try Some Kit Kat Sushi
Food

Here's one of the most innovative food mashups we've seen.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
7 Things You Didn't Know About Pocky
Food

It's Pocky Day, so snap into some tasty facts about this mysterious Japanese treat.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Hershey Rejects $23 Billion Mondelez Takeover Offer
Acquisitions

The snub underscores the challenges Mondelez Chief Executive Irene Rosenfeld faces in wooing Hershey's controlling shareholder, the Hershey Trust, a $12 billion charity created by the eponymous company's founder a century ago.
Reuters | 4 min read
For Candy Companies, Easter Is the Sweetest Day of the Year
Candy

In the week before Easter last year, Americans bought $823 million in creme-filled eggs, chocolate rabbits and colored marshmallow Peeps, according to Nielsen data.
Mark Fahey | 4 min read
From Candy, to Flowers to Cards, Valentine's Day Is Good Business (Infographic)
Valentine's Day

Love may be a matter of the heart, but as these illustrations show, it also helps drive the economy.
Carly Okyle | 1 min read
Inside Retail-tainment Hub Dylan's Candy Bar
You've Arrived

The founder of the luxe candy retailer designed her store to make people smile. She explains how she does it.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
How Dylan Lauren Makes Time for Family, Fitness and Even Her Dog
You've Arrived

The luxe candy brand founder shares her scheduling secret.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: Why Malls Aren't For Every Business
You've Arrived

The sweets mogul runs through this checklist before opening a new retail location.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
Dylan's Candy Bar Founder: To Stay Focused, Follow Your Gut
You've Arrived

The founder of this luxe candy brand says it's important for entrepreneurs to listen to everyone, but ultimately there's only voice that matters.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read

Candy has typically been a sugary treat available in mom-and-pop owned businesses as well as franchises and chains but clever entrepreneurs have found candy to be a successful venture when they create the right atmosphere and customer experience. Successful candy businesses include Dylan's Candy Bar and It's Sugar! 