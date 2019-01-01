There are no Videos in your queue.
Candy Crush
Both companies are looking to grow internationally.
The 'FarmVille' maker is accused of defrauding shareholders about its prospects before and after going public in 2011.
King's social games and mobile lead developer is parting ways with the company to launch a startup focused on virtual reality.
Facebook's hiring numbers are squishy, but the company continues to serve as a great example of how entrepreneurship can help the world.
Acquisitions
Acquisitions
Microsoft is reportedly nearing a deal to buy the maker of the wildly popular video game, but at least one analyst calls the move a 'real head scratcher.'
Angry Birds
In the mercurial world of casual gaming, once prominent players have struggled to adapt to industry trends.
Jobs
Freelancer.com highlights five booming trends in Internet-related jobs.
IPO
The maker of the wildly popular Candy Crush game has had a disastrous public debut. What might that mean for private companies in the gaming space?
Valuations
King Digital Entertainment, the maker of hit games to play on your smartphone, filed documents with the SEC today outlining the terms of its upcoming IPO.
Layoffs
Disney's struggling video game and digital media subsidiary slashed its workforce by 26 percent on Thursday.
Investing
People are betting big on Candy Crush and WhatsApp, but some fear a social-gaming bubble is building.
6 min read
Finance
Dublin-based King Media Entertainment filed for an initial public offering early this morning, as investors questioned the company's long-term prospects.
Technology
After Flappy Bird was inexplicably removed from app stores by its developer over the weekend, the free game has now resurfaced on eBay to the tune of $99,900.
Technology
In an unexpected turn, the creator of Flappy Bird tweeted this afternoon that he would be erasing the chart-topping game from app stores in a mere 22 hours.
Candy Crush is a successful mobile game app published by King Digital Entertainment, which went public in 2014. The object of Candy Crush -- which is free to download -- is to move candies around until there are three of the same candies in a row.
