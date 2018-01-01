Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis
Cannabis

8 Truly Unique Jobs in Cannabis

They're not easy positions to score, but if you land one, you're in business.
John McCarthy | 6 min read
Hemp Legalization Clears House, Off to President for Final Approval
hemp

Hemp Legalization Clears House, Off to President for Final Approval

Trump has signaled he will sign the landmark Farm Bill, allowing hemp to be grown legally in all 50 states.
Kristen Nichols | 2 min read
State of the Marijuana Union 2018
Legal Marijuana

State of the Marijuana Union 2018

From coast to coast, marijuana is now legal medically, recreationally, or both in 33 states, plus D.C., and counting.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
These Social Justice Weed Warriors Are Making a Difference
social causes

These Social Justice Weed Warriors Are Making a Difference

From fighting hunger to hiring employees with cannabis-related convictions, these entrepreneurs are using cannabis to promote social good.
Hayden Field | 8 min read
Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush
Cannabis

Big Business is Cashing In On the Cannabis-Fueled Green Rush

With projections in the billions, it shows no signs of slowing.
Dan Bova | 5 min read
5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas
Lifestyle

5 Facts About the First-Ever Cannabis Speakeasy That Just Opened in Las Vegas

Here's what you need to know about the revolutionary Dana's Place.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
This Military Vet Is Remaking The Cannabis Security Guard Industry
Leadership

This Military Vet Is Remaking The Cannabis Security Guard Industry

He was once a former soldier in search of a new mission. Then he used his military smarts to create a security company that protects cannabis companies -- without intimidating customers.
Hunter Garth | 4 min read
This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!
week in weed

This Week in Weed: Marlboro Ready to Buy Marijuana?!

Michigan ends prohibition, big tobacco eyes the bud game, and counterfeit carts hit the black market.
Conrad Martin | 2 min read
How This Brand Is Making Cannabis Feel Like a Luxury
Branding

How This Brand Is Making Cannabis Feel Like a Luxury

Plastic baggies? Forget it! Canndescent is selling its product in high-end packaging that consumers will be proud of.
Alex Halperin | 3 min read
Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?
News and Trends

Oregon Marijuana Sales Soared 29 Percent in 2018. So Why Aren't More Entrepreneurs Happy?

According to a new state report, tax revenue is way above projections, but prices are down.
dispensaries.com | 3 min read
