cannabis industry
Celebrities
23 Celebrities in the Cannabiz
From actors to pop stars and everyone in between, these are some of the big names cashing in on the pot boom.
Which Big Consumer Product Companies Really Are Entering the Cannabis Industry?
Not all of hype about mammoth companies staking corners in the cannabis market is accurate but the trend is clear.
Wisconsin Cities and Counties Seek Voter Opinion on Marijuana This November
Legal marijuana began on the coasts but shows every sign of taking root in the heartland.
Cannabis Culture Is Fast Becoming Corporate Culture
For generations marijuana was a cheerfully outlaw industry and a passionate cause. The accomplishments of those pioneers deserve respect from the people rushing in now hoping to get rich.
The Evolving Cannabis Market Offers Limitless Opportunities
It's no longer just about flower and joints.
She Was the First Finance Journalist to Cover Cannabis, Now She Owns the Industry's Main Finance News Site
The next first she wants is to report news from inside the stock exchanges like every other legitimate news site.
10 Ways to Maximize Your Time at the Next Cannabis Conference
Know what you want to get out of a conference, and follow up with every person who asked you to stay in touch.
The Particulars of Marketing Your Cannabis Business: Experts Share Their Secrets
Marketing is never easy but cannabis marketing is uniquely challenging.
One of the World's Biggest Wine-and-Beer Makers Has Made a Huge Move Into Cannabis
Constellation, maker of familiar brands including Corona beer and Mondavi wines, has invested $3.8 billion in cannabis giant Canopy.
She Broke Barriers in Tech and Now Runs the Largest International Cannabis Women's Network
With her partners in Ellementa, Aliza Sherman focuses on transparency to dispel misconceptions and educate women on cannabis' health-and-wellness benefits.
6 Ways Women Can Raise Cannabis Capital
Tap into these resources to get an edge on the competition.