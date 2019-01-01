My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Capital Gains

Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources
working women

Gender-balanced Workforce Ensures Better Utilization of Country's Human Resources

A company hiring women professionals needs to provide certain basic facilities and infrastructure that would encourage them to stay on
Priya Krishnan | 4 min read
Top #10 Budget Implications of Realty on FY18 Budget

Top #10 Budget Implications of Realty on FY18 Budget

'Affordable Housing" has been given the infrastructure status in 2017 Union Budget.
Komal Nathani | 6 min read