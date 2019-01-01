My Queue

CAPITAL MARKET

Know Your Risk Profile before Investing
Personal Finance

Know Your Risk Profile before Investing

One's risk profile is not constant and changes over time, with age, increasing responsibilities and life circumstance
Lav Kumar | 3 min read
Long and Short of the Growth Reforms

Long and Short of the Growth Reforms

There has been an increase in government expenditure over the past few quarters which has contributed to economic growth
Anis Chakravarty | 4 min read
Eyeing an IPO? #5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Subscribing

Eyeing an IPO? #5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Subscribing

Before subscribing to any company IPO, an investor should know its business in and out, using the Red Herring Prospectus, which is the primary source of information
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
These Brothers are using AI to Kill the Brokerage Model in Capital Market

These Brothers are using AI to Kill the Brokerage Model in Capital Market

"Our idea is to add more and more asset classes for people to invest."
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
This Big'Dada' of Food Biz is Serving Fish and Hummus on Your Fine Dine Platter

This Big'Dada' of Food Biz is Serving Fish and Hummus on Your Fine Dine Platter

In 1991, Anjan Chatterjee, along with his wife Suchhanda, started Only Fish, a 40x40 sqft restaurant in Mumbai, which was later named as Oh! Calcutta
Baishali Mukherjee | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Do You Know About This B2B Trading Platform That Top Capital Market Brokerages in India Use?
CAPITAL MARKET

Do You Know About This B2B Trading Platform That Top Capital Market Brokerages in India Use?

Capital markets is a challenging sector but this company is ready to break barriers
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Timing the Leap into Family Office
Family Offices

Timing the Leap into Family Office

Institutionalization of capital markets has made such unflinching commitment a rarity.
Rajmohan Krishnan | 4 min read