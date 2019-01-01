My Queue

Car Gadgets

Kids' Car Seat Gets the Upgrade You Never Knew It Needed
Indiegogo

Kids' Car Seat Gets the Upgrade You Never Knew It Needed

This innovative approach to the booster seat is just downright impressive, even to someone who doesn't have children.
Carly Okyle | 2 min read
With Apple's 'CarPlay,' the Race for Flashier In-Car Touchscreen Controls Revs Up

With Apple's 'CarPlay,' the Race for Flashier In-Car Touchscreen Controls Revs Up

You'll never have to look down at your iPhone again while driving because your car will be an iPhone on wheels.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014

Under the Radar: 10 Startups to Watch in 2014

Entrepreneur.com partnered with Social Media Week to come up with a list of startups that have potential for a breakout year.
Jason Fell | 9 min read
The Coolest Tech Startups at CES 2014

The Coolest Tech Startups at CES 2014

We scoured the Eureka Park startup area for the most interesting-looking technologies. Here's what we found.
Jason Fell | 5 min read
Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving

Get This: Quiznos Has Found a Way to Target Your Car With Ads While You're Driving

No, we're not talking about traditional radio advertisements.
2 min read

More From This Topic

Mobile Technology for Business Owners On the Go
Technology

Mobile Technology for Business Owners On the Go

A look at several new portable devices and services for the modern road warrior.
Scott Steinberg | 4 min read