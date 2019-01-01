My Queue

Car Rental

News & Trends

This week's episode also looks at Elon Musk's foray into space and AAA's new ride sharing startup.
Venturer | 2 min read
Hertz Signs Rental Deals With Uber and Lyft

With these deals Uber and Lyft drivers will be able to rent Hertz vehicles for longer periods such as several weeks or months.
Phil LeBeau | 2 min read
Here Are FlyerTalk's 3 Best Loyalty Programs in America

The site for frequent travelers looked at airlines, hotels and rental car services.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read
Business Travelers Are Now Using Uber More Than Rental Cars

Uber rides made up 41 percent of expensed rides during the quarter, while rental cars made up only 39 percent.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 2 min read
Travel Trends We Loved in 2013

These trends gave business travelers something to cheer about this year. Is your favorite listed?
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read