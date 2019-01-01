My Queue

Only 1 of the 6 Best Apps for Black Car Services Is Uber
Only 1 of the 6 Best Apps for Black Car Services Is Uber

There is a lively competition in livery services, much to the benefit of busy customers in a hurry.
Brett Relander | 3 min read
This Startup Wants to Change How Car Insurance Works

This Startup Wants to Change How Car Insurance Works

Metromile has created a device that captures mileage data to determine how much people should pay for their insurance policies.
Cadie Thompson | 4 min read
Sharing Economy Sets Sights on Business Travelers -- But Will They Bite?

Sharing Economy Sets Sights on Business Travelers -- But Will They Bite?

Airbnb and Uber both announced new services exclusively targeting businesses, but will travelers look beyond a host of security and regulatory issues plaguing the sharing economy?
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Goodbye, Car Wash: Nissan Develops 'Self-Cleaning' Car

Goodbye, Car Wash: Nissan Develops 'Self-Cleaning' Car

Ok, so it's really a high-tech paint job. Still nifty, though. Check out the video of Nissan's 'self-cleaning' paint in action.
Laura Entis | 1 min read
Uber Competitor Lyft Eyes $150 Million in New Funding

Uber Competitor Lyft Eyes $150 Million in New Funding

The San Francisco-based company known for the pink mustaches adhered to the front of the cars in its network is looking to close in on its fourth round of fundraising.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Uber Acknowledges Nasty Ploy to Sabotage a Competitor
Growth Strategies

Uber Acknowledges Nasty Ploy to Sabotage a Competitor

Employees at car service Uber ordered -- and then canceled -- over 100 cars from a New York competitor called Gett and then attempted to poach its drivers.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Angry Protesters Attack Uber Car in France
Growth Strategies

Angry Protesters Attack Uber Car in France

Be glad you weren't in this Uber car when French taxi drivers turned violent.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Join by Offering Car Discounts
Growth Strategies

Uber Incentivizes Drivers to Join by Offering Car Discounts

On-demand car service Uber has teamed up with GM and Toyota to provide drivers discounts on car purchases and friendlier financial terms.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read