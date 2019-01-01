My Queue

Caracteristicas contrato franquicia

Lo que debes saber sobre el contrato de franquicia
Documentos para tu negocio

El contrato es la pieza clave que regula la relación jurídica entre el franquiciante y el franquiciatario. Conoce todos los detalles de este importante documento legal.
Entrepreneur en Español | 4 min read
Las 7 características del contrato de franquicia

El contrato de franquicia define las obligaciones del franquiciante y franquiciatario. Aunque no existe un tipo general, hay siete características que todos deben poseer.
SoyEntrepreneur | 2 min read
10 puntos del contrato de franquicia

Este documento establece los derechos y obligaciones tanto del franquiciante como del franquiciatario. Conoce cuál debe ser su estructura.
SoyEntrepreneur | 3 min read