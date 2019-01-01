My Queue

Caracteristicas del lider

Video: Tips para convertirte en un líder inspirador
Inspiración

Video: Tips para convertirte en un líder inspirador

Un líder inspirador tiene muchas ventajas para tu negocio. Descubre cómo ser uno.
Daniel Trejo | 3 min read
Cómo ser un buen líder

Cómo ser un buen líder

Aun en tiempos de criris, debes aprender a comunicarte con tus empleados para juntos llevar a tu empresa al éxito.
SoyEntrepreneur | 6 min read
6 claves para ser un gran líder empresarial

6 claves para ser un gran líder empresarial

Un líder potencia al resto del grupo: aprende a identificar a uno cuando lo veas, y no lo dejes escapar.
Josep Fontova | 4 min read