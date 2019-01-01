My Queue

carbon footprints

Need for Sustainable Packaging in Meat Industry
Meat Industry

Need for Sustainable Packaging in Meat Industry

The perception of it being a largely vegetarian country notwithstanding, meat production in India is estimated to be around 6.3 million tonnes, which makes it the fifth largest producer of meat in the world, but it has its own challenges
Lisa Suwal | 3 min read
5 Reasons Enterprising Builders Should Consider Hempcrete

5 Reasons Enterprising Builders Should Consider Hempcrete

Hempcrete as a building material can revolutionise the construction industry
Tarun Jami | 4 min read
Reasons Why India Should Consider Legalizing Hemp

Reasons Why India Should Consider Legalizing Hemp

The trillion dollar cash crop suffers back home
Vanita D'souza | 5 min read
How Hemp can Help India Achieve its Sustainable Development Goals

How Hemp can Help India Achieve its Sustainable Development Goals

Let's explore how an innovative hemp based business could establish a well-rounded circular economy
Tarun Jami | 4 min read