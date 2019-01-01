My Queue

carbon tax

UN Warns Climate Change May Doom Us, but Nobel Committee Suggests Taxing Pollution Might Save Us

The latest and most pessimistic warning about climate catastrophe came the same day as the Nobel Prize committee honored two economists for their work exploring potential solutions.
Peter Page | 4 min read
Elon Musk: A Carbon Tax Is the Only Way to End World's Dependence on Fossil Fuels

Elon Musk: A Carbon Tax Is the Only Way to End World's Dependence on Fossil Fuels

The tech entrepreneur appealed to a younger audience at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.
Kirsten Korosec | 5 min read