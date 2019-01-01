My Queue

card games

Why Entrepreneurs Are Placing Their Bets on Poker
Poker

Why Entrepreneurs Are Placing Their Bets on Poker

Since 2017, the online poker industry in India has seen a phenomenal boom with the mushrooming of plenty of operators and players
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
#5 Psychological Benefits of Online Games

#5 Psychological Benefits of Online Games

Card games have long been identified as aids to improve the concentration and memory of players
Sachin Uppal | 4 min read
Online Card Gaming in India: Myths Versus Facts

Online Card Gaming in India: Myths Versus Facts

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has classified Rummy as a skill-based game, even when monetary stakes were involved
Bobby Garg | 5 min read
Poker Boom: The Next BIG Wave To Hit The Indian Market

Poker Boom: The Next BIG Wave To Hit The Indian Market

In this digital era, more and more players are becoming part of the Poker bandwagon game online.
Amin Rozani | 3 min read