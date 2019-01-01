While we all applaud Careem's recent announcement, I hope that big acquisitions don't distract us from the work that still needs to be done to improve our venture capital and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
As the only individual Emirati shareholder in Careem, Al Gurg, who's the Director of Retail at Easa Al Gurg Group, has been hailed for her role in enabling the creation of the Middle East's biggest ever tech success story.
Careem has appointed the co-founder of Silicon Valley-based investment firm Lumia Capital, Zach Finkelstein, as its Vice President of Corporate Development to help drive this stage of the business' trajectory.
As per a statement on the seed funding, Swvl proposes to utilize the investment to "expand into new cities and markets, as well as roll out new product features within its app, including new payment options."