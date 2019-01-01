My Queue

Careem

Careem's Exit Is A Great Moment For MENA VC, But The Ecosystem Still Has Gaps
Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Careem's Exit Is A Great Moment For MENA VC, But The Ecosystem Still Has Gaps

While we all applaud Careem's recent announcement, I hope that big acquisitions don't distract us from the work that still needs to be done to improve our venture capital and entrepreneurial ecosystem.
HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud | 5 min read
"The UAE Has Come Of Age In Terms Of Tech Prowess" - Muna Al Gurg, The Only Emirati Investor In Careem, On The Company's Acquisition By Uber

"The UAE Has Come Of Age In Terms Of Tech Prowess" - Muna Al Gurg, The Only Emirati Investor In Careem, On The Company's Acquisition By Uber

As the only individual Emirati shareholder in Careem, Al Gurg, who's the Director of Retail at Easa Al Gurg Group, has been hailed for her role in enabling the creation of the Middle East's biggest ever tech success story.
Aby Sam Thomas | 3 min read
A Milestone For the MENA Startup Ecosystem: Uber Acquires Careem For US$3.1 Billion

A Milestone For the MENA Startup Ecosystem: Uber Acquires Careem For US$3.1 Billion

The deal will see Careem becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of Uber, though Careem will continue to operate independently under the leadership of current CEO and co-founder Mudassir Sheikha.
Aby Sam Thomas | 2 min read
Driving Growth: Careem's Zach Finkelstein On His Company's Market Potential

Driving Growth: Careem's Zach Finkelstein On His Company's Market Potential

Careem has appointed the co-founder of Silicon Valley-based investment firm Lumia Capital, Zach Finkelstein, as its Vice President of Corporate Development to help drive this stage of the business' trajectory.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 4 min read
Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Chuxing Invests In Careem

Chinese Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Chuxing Invests In Careem

The Middle East (and global) ride-hailing technology space has taken an exciting turn as the Dubai-headquartered Careem announced a strategic partnership with Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding
Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding

As per a statement on the seed funding, Swvl proposes to utilize the investment to "expand into new cities and markets, as well as roll out new product features within its app, including new payment options."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 3 min read
Careem Users Will Now Be Able To Book A Ride Through Apple's Siri
Technology

Careem Users Will Now Be Able To Book A Ride Through Apple's Siri

Local cab service Careem has struck a partnership with Apple which allows its app to be integrated with Siri.
tbreak | 1 min read