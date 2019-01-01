Career Advice

My Queue

These 5 Body Language Secrets Could Put You on the Road to a Million Dollars
Want to appear taller and more powerful in your next meeting? Sit a handspan from the table.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
He Was Asked to Co-Found a $1 Billion Company Based on His LinkedIn Profile. Here's Why He Stood Out -- and How You Can, Too.

The founders of travel startup Klook found their third business partner on LinkedIn. Here's how to make your own profile a winner.
Hayden Field | 5 min read
6 Common Career Mistakes You Must Avoid

Everyone is different, but the mistakes they make are remarkably similar.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
Michelle Obama on Sheryl Sandberg's 'Lean In' Strategy: 'That S--t Doesn't Work All the Time'

Obama said the 'lean in' approach for women in the workplace isn't always enough for women.
Sinéad Baker | 2 min read
Is Your Boss Controlling You Subtly Without Your Realizing It?

HR might intervene with an overt tyrant, but you're on your own dealing with an insidious manipulator.
Ric Kelly | 6 min read

'Ghosting' Is Unprofessional Regardless of Whether You're Taking or Submitting a Job Application
When jobs were scarce, employers routinely ignored applicants. Now that applicants are scarce, they're returning the favor.
Jim Stroud | 4 min read
5 Pieces of Career-Changing Advice From Navy Fighter Pilots
There's no room for error when you're landing a $70 million fighter on the bobbing deck of an aircraft carrier.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Must-Know Job Interview Tips for 2018 and Beyond
Ditch your resume objectives, take a personality quiz and more advice for interviewing this year.
Hayden Field | 7 min read
This Entrepreneur Uses Lessons From High School Sports to Guide Her Business
Elizabeth Chambers Hammer shares some her insights as founder of BIRD bakery.
Business Rockstars | 2 min read
How the Co-Founder of Cuyana Customized Her Own Career Path by Being Intentional

Shilpa Shah talks with her mentor and the president of Fandango, Paul Yanover, about their shared early days at Disney, her transformation from employee to boss and the importance of intention.
Stephanie Schomer | 5 min read
Searching for a Job? Here's How to Stay Positive While You Wait for the Right Opportunity.
One of the steps is to be honest about your strengths and weaknesses.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
How to Stay Motivated While in School
Your education is important to your professional life. Here's how to stay focused while building up your knowledge.
Brian Tracy | 2 min read
I Once Had 5 Jobs in One Year. Here's How I Finally Found Career Success.
Eric Siu offers advice on how to get past tough times in your professional path.
Eric Siu | 2 min read
Never Go to a Job Interview Unprepared for This One Question
It's almost inevitable that you'll be asked, "Any questions?" That's your chance to show you've done your homework.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
6 Career-Ending Mistakes You Should Never Make on the Job
Glassdoor | 5 min read