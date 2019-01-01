My Queue

Career Change

Building a Meaningful Career
Career Growth

Building a Meaningful Career

It's a mistake to think being miserable is the price of making a living.
Armand Peri | 5 min read
In Memoriam: Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneurial Inspiration and the Nicest Guy I Ever Knew

In Memoriam: Dave Goldberg, Entrepreneurial Inspiration and the Nicest Guy I Ever Knew

Four years after his untimely death a former colleague tells of Dave Goldberg's last positive impact on his career and how he sees life.
Eli Schwartz | 6 min read
Stuck in a Dead-End Job? Oguz Konar Is Here to Help.

Stuck in a Dead-End Job? Oguz Konar Is Here to Help.

Start your own business, work from home, and become financially independent. Here's how.
The Oracles | 6 min read
Launch a Lucrative New Career as an Agile and Six Sigma Expert

Launch a Lucrative New Career as an Agile and Six Sigma Expert

The 'Complete Project & Quality Management Certification Bundle' covers all of the vital project management methodologies.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
10 Obstacles That Keep You From Changing Careers -- and How to Overcome Them

10 Obstacles That Keep You From Changing Careers -- and How to Overcome Them

Here are some of the most common obstacles career changers face, whether before or during their career transition, and how you can overcome each one of them.
Glassdoor | 11 min read

More From This Topic

4 Lucrative Careers You Can Move Into Without Getting Another Degree
Jobs

4 Lucrative Careers You Can Move Into Without Getting Another Degree

Project management, graphic design, programming and digital marketing are growing fields with almost endless possibilities.
Entrepreneur Store | 3 min read
16 Best Career Decisions to Make When the Stock Market Is Seesawing
Careers

16 Best Career Decisions to Make When the Stock Market Is Seesawing

Prepare yourself for sudden stock market swings with these tips.
GOBankingRates | 10 min read
3 Tactics to Rebrand Yourself and Be Seen Differently
Ready For Anything

3 Tactics to Rebrand Yourself and Be Seen Differently

Individuals (and companies) are more complicated than a single tag line or campaign, and sometimes you want to be known for something else.
Ellevate | 4 min read
9 Things to Do When You Want to Quit Your Job But Really Shouldn't
Ready For Anything

9 Things to Do When You Want to Quit Your Job But Really Shouldn't

Fantasizing about quitting your job and filling your boss's office with sea cucumbers and dead fish? Consider a different approach.
Skillcrush | 4 min read
The Surprising Step You Should Take to Find Your Next Job Opportunity
Job Seekers

The Surprising Step You Should Take to Find Your Next Job Opportunity

There is a simple way to streamline your job search, and at no out-of-pocket cost to you.
Glassdoor | 6 min read
15 Words and Phrases to Never Include in a Cover Letter
Cover letters

15 Words and Phrases to Never Include in a Cover Letter

Given the importance of a cover letter, you cannot afford to blow it.
Glassdoor | 9 min read
The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder
Hiring

The Risks of Candidates Climbing Back Down the Corporate Ladder

Should you hire people into more junior roles than their last role? You can, but here are the potential pitfalls to consider.
George Deeb | 6 min read
'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57
Passion

'Spongebob Squarepants' Creator Stephen Hillenburg Dead at 57

The creator of the megahit show proves that passion can take you far.
Stephen J. Bronner | 3 min read
How to Transition From a Corporate Job to Being an Entrepreneur
Quitting a Job

How to Transition From a Corporate Job to Being an Entrepreneur

If you've been contemplating ditching your 9-to-5 for self-employment, here are five things that will make your transition easier in the long-term.
Carlos Gil | 7 min read
This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram
Instagram Icon

This Illustrator Is Projected to Make $700,000 This Year, and She Says She Couldn't Have Done It Without Instagram

'Because of Instagram, they said yes!' Here's the story of Jamel Saliba, better known as Melsy's Illustrations to her 108,000 Instagram followers.
Hayden Field | 9 min read