Carístico

Las 10 llaves que utiliza Carístico (antes Místico) para vencer a sus contrincantes. ¡Úsalas para enfrentar a tu competencia!
Lecciones para emprendedores

El campeón mundial histórico medio de la NWA reinventó la forma de ver la lucha libre en México y logró acercarla a nuevas generaciones. Esta es la forma que utiliza para vencer a sus contrincantes.
Franck Velázquez | 7 min read