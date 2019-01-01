My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Carl Icahn

For Carl Icahn, It's Splitsville With Netflix
Netflix

For Carl Icahn, It's Splitsville With Netflix

A day after the entertainment company announced a 7-for-1 stock split, the activist investor said he sold his remaining Netflix shares.
Fred Imbert | 2 min read
Carl Icahn Invests $100 Million in Ride-Sharing Service Lyft

Carl Icahn Invests $100 Million in Ride-Sharing Service Lyft

Icahn joins a long list of backers for the three-year old startup.
Reuters | 1 min read
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Values Apple at More Than $1 Trillion

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Values Apple at More Than $1 Trillion

Icahn said Apple's price-to-earnings ratio should be about 20 times.
Reuters | 1 min read
Marc Andreessen: Carl Icahn Is Like an 'Evil Captain Kirk'

Marc Andreessen: Carl Icahn Is Like an 'Evil Captain Kirk'

Famed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen crtiticized the billionaire activist investor's strategies.
Bruno J. Navarro | 3 min read
Icahn Urges Apple to Buy Back More Shares

Icahn Urges Apple to Buy Back More Shares

The billionaire activist investor said shares could double in value and urged the company's board to buy back more shares using its massive cash pile.
Reuters | 2 min read

More From This Topic

Investor Carl Icahn Tweets He Will Send an Open Letter to Apple
Carl Icahn

Investor Carl Icahn Tweets He Will Send an Open Letter to Apple

Here we go again.
Reuters | 1 min read
EBay and PayPal to Separate as Independent Companies in 2015
PayPal

EBay and PayPal to Separate as Independent Companies in 2015

Following demands from high-profile, activist investor Carl Icahn, fast-growing payments business PayPal will be a standalone company by mid next year.
Supantha Mukherjee | 3 min read
Icahn Blasts eBay Board Members' Conduct in Open Letter
Conflict

Icahn Blasts eBay Board Members' Conduct in Open Letter

The billionaire investor says Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook have both acted in their own interest at the expense of the company's shareholders.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
Dell's Latest Problem? Computers That Smell Like Cat Urine.
Technology

Dell's Latest Problem? Computers That Smell Like Cat Urine.

Dell says a new manufacturing process is to blame for the bad smell coming from one of its new laptops.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.
Technology

Done Deal: A Look at the Long, Contentious Road to Buying Dell Inc.

In this interactive timeline, we look back at how founder Michael Dell's proposal to acquire the company and take it private played out.
Benjamin Kabin | 1 min read
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Drops Campaign to Derail Dell's Takeover Bid
Technology

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Drops Campaign to Derail Dell's Takeover Bid

In letter to the SEC, Icahn says he's done opposing Michael Dell but just getting started recruiting Twitter followers.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Sets Eye on Apple
Technology

Billionaire Investor Carl Icahn Sets Eye on Apple

Carl Icahn took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease his latest target, Apple, which he said was 'extremely undervalued.' He also said he had taken a 'large position' in the company.
Ray Hennessey | 1 min read