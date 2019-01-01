There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Carl Icahn
Netflix
A day after the entertainment company announced a 7-for-1 stock split, the activist investor said he sold his remaining Netflix shares.
Icahn joins a long list of backers for the three-year old startup.
Icahn said Apple's price-to-earnings ratio should be about 20 times.
Famed venture capitalist Marc Andreessen crtiticized the billionaire activist investor's strategies.
The billionaire activist investor said shares could double in value and urged the company's board to buy back more shares using its massive cash pile.
More From This Topic
PayPal
Following demands from high-profile, activist investor Carl Icahn, fast-growing payments business PayPal will be a standalone company by mid next year.
Conflict
The billionaire investor says Marc Andreessen and Scott Cook have both acted in their own interest at the expense of the company's shareholders.
Technology
Dell says a new manufacturing process is to blame for the bad smell coming from one of its new laptops.
Technology
In this interactive timeline, we look back at how founder Michael Dell's proposal to acquire the company and take it private played out.
Technology
In letter to the SEC, Icahn says he's done opposing Michael Dell but just getting started recruiting Twitter followers.
Technology
Carl Icahn took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease his latest target, Apple, which he said was 'extremely undervalued.' He also said he had taken a 'large position' in the company.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?