Carlos Slim

One of the World's Richest Men Wants a Three-Day Workweek
Work-Life Balance

One of the World's Richest Men Wants a Three-Day Workweek

Speaking at a business conference in Paraguay, Mexican telecommunications billionaire Carlos Slim called for a 'radical overhaul' of the traditional workweek paradigm.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
Best Advice from Billionaire Investors for Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Best Advice from Billionaire Investors for Entrepreneurs (Infographic)

Warren Buffett, Carlos Slim, Carl Ichan, George Soros and a handful of other billionaires give their best advice for startups.
Catherine Clifford | 1 min read
One of the Richest Men in the World Just Invested in an Instagram Competitor

One of the Richest Men in the World Just Invested in an Instagram Competitor

Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim led a $60 million funding round for video and photo-sharing startup Mobli.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read