Carlos Slim Domit

El fotógrafo que conquistó a la familia Slim
Mexicanos exitosos

El fotógrafo que conquistó a la familia Slim

Durante 10 años, Virro Borja ha capturado con su lente paisajes, rostros y ciudades. Sin embargo, la dinastía más poderosa de México siempre ha sido una de las escenas que más le ha intrigado desde 2012 cuando conoció a Carlos Slim Domit.
Nayeli Meza Orozco | 7 min read