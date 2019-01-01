My Queue

cartera de clientes

Con este método puedes depurar a tu cartera de clientes
Consultoría

Con este método puedes depurar a tu cartera de clientes

¿Cómo deshacerte de la 'chusma' cuando se trata de tus clientes? Primero, evalúa su valor en la industria y toma en cuenta el riesgo que podría representar para el resto de tu cartera.
Dr. Nico Schinagl | 5 min read