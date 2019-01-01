My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

cartoon

How Spider-Man Can Help Your Brand Keep Its Edge
Branding

How Spider-Man Can Help Your Brand Keep Its Edge

Want better branding? Stop thinking about web design, and start thinking about web slinging.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help

Homer Simpson Will Broadcast Live, With Some Motion-Capture Help

The animated dad will speak live to viewers, commenting on the day's news as well as answering fans' questions.
Mat Smith | 1 min read
With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire

With Billions of App Downloads and YouTube Views, Talking Tom Spawned an Entertainment Empire

The trajectory of the beloved, green-eyed tabby shows the unique path being tread by animated characters in our digital era.
Geoff Weiss | 5 min read
Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud

Too Bad We Can't Store Calories in the Cloud

We came up with three hypothetical inventions that would make Thanksgiving more enjoyable.
Stephanie Orma | 1 min read