Case Study

The Era of the Specialist Is Over
FUTURE TRENDS

Becoming a deep generalist who excels in multiple fields can increase your income, opportunities, and entrepreneurial success.
Aytekin Tank | 8 min read
Research Says This Type of Video Closes More B2B Sales

Here's how getting creative with your approach to case studies can cut out the high-pressure sell.
James G. Brooks | 5 min read
3 Secrets to Closing More Deals by Using Compelling Case Studies

70 percent of B2B find case studies to be a critical tool. Are you one of them?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Less Sleep May Mean More Risk of Colds and Infections

A study shows that not getting enough sleep impacts the immune, endocrine and cardiovascular systems.
Reuters | 4 min read
Smokers Get Burned When it Comes to Payday

A new study suggests that smoking not only harms to physical health, but finances too.
Reuters | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Your Lousy Handwriting Might Actually Make You Smarter
Education

Researchers at UCLA and Princeton found that writing notes in longhand leads to grasping new ideas better and retaining information longer.
Jonathan Chew | 2 min read
A Depressing New Study Finds Being Short or Overweight Can Hurt Your Career
Industry Research

Size does matter, as short men and overweight women face the largest backlash.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
Do Brands Need to 'Speak American'?
Marketing

Marketers are missing out on a cultural segment of U.S. population called out as the "New Heartland," report says.
Jason Falls | 8 min read
How a Startup Made It During Its First Two Years Without Relying on Investors
Finance

With a focus on the product and a few 'lucky' breaks, a mobile app developer dives into fundraising for the '99 percent.'
Dan Novaes | 5 min read
5 Extremely Effective Content Marketing Formats
Online Marketing

One won't better than the others, so it's important to test them all to find a sweet spot.
Jonathan Long | 4 min read
Manufacturer Thinks 'Lean' to Cut Waste, Boost Efficiency
Driving Business - Driving Success

This printing company used methods from Toyota to reduce errors and inefficiencies.
Kelly K. Spors | 4 min read