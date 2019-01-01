cash

6 Ways India's payment landscape is Reshaping: Cash and Digital
Digital Payments

A look at the present scenario and how the payment landscape of our country is transforming
Rohit Kumar | 6 min read
Online Gaming in India is Gearing up for A Paradigm Shift

Google-KPMG report revealed that the online gaming industry in India is expected to grow to $1 billion from the current $360 million by 2021
Baishali Mukherjee | 4 min read
Fly High on Low Fuel, Outsource Your Liabilities

A start-up needs a top marketing talent that can drive its growth at a scorching pace without burning down cash
Vineet Arya | 5 min read
How to Spend Your Month-end Happily

The biggest trick to help you spend less than you earn is to know exactly what you are earning and exactly where are you spending
Anil Rego | 3 min read
Your General Knowledge can Earn you Cash Prize from This Quiz App

Starting a company from scratch is a challenge but for this entrepreneur the bigger hurdle is the Indian legal system
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

Top #5 Initiatives Indian Banks Are Taking To Save Mother Earth
Environmental Protection

A great initiative undertaken by banks has been to enable these ATMs with solar energy
Sanchita Dash | 2 min read
#6 Taxation Laws That An Entrepreneur Should Know
Taxation

An Entrepreneur should never incur any expenditure of more than INR 10,000, whether in revenue or capital, in cash.
Amit Bhargava | 3 min read
#7 Reasons Why Start-ups Fail
Start-up Opportunity

An example of a start-up that was considered ahead of its time, but ultimately failed miserably was Webvan.
Asoke K. Laha | 4 min read
How Can Brands Address Existing Pain Points In Gifting Domain
Gift Cards

Customized gift cards play a meaningful role as one can attach personal texts and picture messages.
Sneha Banerjee | 2 min read
#8 Reasons Why Bitcoin is Better than Conventional Currency
Bitcoin

Bitcoin is nothing but a virtual currency or a medium of conducting digital transactions, just like any other digital currency.
Vishal Gupta | 3 min read
Post Demonetisation in India, Fintech is the Sector To Watch For
demonetization

What is heartening being the fact that for the first time such extensive technology enablement conversations, clarifications are happening across the country.
Bhushan Kulkarni | 5 min read
Stuck In Long Bank Queues? These Startups Have A Solution Ready
Currency

People in need of cash can now breathe a sigh of relief with various mobile apps and websites helping them in locating an active ATMs.
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
5 Questions to Ask Yourself before Burning Cash
cash

Just spending lots of money won't guarantee a good return unless you invest it wisely!
Aniketh Jain | 4 min read