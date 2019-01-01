My Queue

Cash-Flow Management

How Can Technology Help Small Businesses? Think: 'Cash Flow.'
Cash Flow

How Can Technology Help Small Businesses? Think: 'Cash Flow.'

Technology is forging ahead, minting tools for check-out financing, accounting and 'as-a-service' services.
Laura Goldberg | 6 min read
Never Worry About Cash Flow Again by Using These 5 Strategies

Never Worry About Cash Flow Again by Using These 5 Strategies

Negative cash flow is a sure sign your business is struggling.
Amad Ebrahimi | 5 min read
5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses

5 Cash Management Tactics Small Businesses Use to Become Bigger Businesses

Reaching your highest potential as a business owner depends on maintaining positive cash flow.
Lisa Stevens | 4 min read
5 Marketing Missteps That Make Cash Flow and Business Growth Stumble

5 Marketing Missteps That Make Cash Flow and Business Growth Stumble

If you don't want your cash flow to turn into a drip, you'll want to take a look at these mistakes you might be guilty of.
Shaun Buck | 8 min read
How to Thrive on Thin Margins In the Subscription Box Industry

How to Thrive on Thin Margins In the Subscription Box Industry

A subscription program's success depends on finding and using data to ensure it's well-designed and efficiently run
Georg Richter | 6 min read

More From This Topic

3 Challenges Every Entrepreneur Must Overcome
Challenges

3 Challenges Every Entrepreneur Must Overcome

No matter the industry, these universal roadblocks require business owners to balance immediate needs with longer-range strategies.
Ryan Himmel | 4 min read
11 Passive Income Ideas You Can Use to Make Money Without Working
Passive Income

11 Passive Income Ideas You Can Use to Make Money Without Working

Or, while you're working on generating even more revenue.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid
Cash-Flow Management

8 Tips for Setting Up a Killer Invoicing System That Always Gets You Paid

A polite but insistent invoicing systems gets you paid sooner and with less hassle.
John Rampton | 8 min read
This Simple Difference Could Cost You Thousands in Taxes
Taxes

This Simple Difference Could Cost You Thousands in Taxes

Take the time to clearly define your employees and subcontractors.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Get Out of Debt With These 6 Simple Steps
Debt

Get Out of Debt With These 6 Simple Steps

Financial and legal expert Mark J. Kohler shows how you can get out of debt.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Sell a House and Pay $0 in Taxes With This Tip
Finances

Sell a House and Pay $0 in Taxes With This Tip

One real estate tax maneuver can save you big bucks.
Mark J. Kohler | 2 min read
Should You Invest in a Self-Employed Pension?
Personal Finance

Should You Invest in a Self-Employed Pension?

How can you make the most of your hard-earned money?
Mark J. Kohler | 1 min read
The 5-Step Formula for Success
Success Strategies

The 5-Step Formula for Success

Prepare for failure so you know how to avoid it.
Ray Zinn | 4 min read
U.S. Small Businesses Owed $825 Billion in Unpaid Invoices (Infographic)
Small Businesses

U.S. Small Businesses Owed $825 Billion in Unpaid Invoices (Infographic)

That so many small businesses fail is no mystery when, on average, each is owed $84,000 for products and services delivered but not paid for.
Eyal Shinar | 2 min read
8 Ways to Avoid Cash Flow Surprises That Could Kill Your Business
Cash Flow

8 Ways to Avoid Cash Flow Surprises That Could Kill Your Business

Be aware of common cash flow problems and have a plan in place to address them when needed.
John Rampton | 7 min read