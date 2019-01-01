My Queue

cashless economy

Budget 2019: Incentivize Digital Payments in the Rural India, Says Industry
Pre-Budget 2019

Budget 2019: Incentivize Digital Payments in the Rural India, Says Industry

The industry is expected to touch $1 trillion by 2023
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
How Education Sector Is Leveraging Digital Payments

How Education Sector Is Leveraging Digital Payments

Frictionless digital payments can be beneficial for both schools and parents as they enable easy, timely payments and make record keeping easier
Jose Thattil | 4 min read
Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry

Demonetization Anniversary: Pains & Gains for Healthcare Industry

Government is trying to link healthcare services with Aadhaar card and the data collected would make it easier to map the trends in the needs
Dr. Dharminder Nagar | 4 min read
This Entrepreneur Has Been Working on His Vision of a Cashless India Since 2000

This Entrepreneur Has Been Working on His Vision of a Cashless India Since 2000

While start-ups struggle to give returns to their investors, this company has already managed to give 3X-5X returns
Sanchita Dash | 5 min read
This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution

This German Conglomerate Is Ready To Be Part Of India's Next Industrial Revolution

MD Soumitra Bhattacharya said Bosch India was actively working on technologies around IoT, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and sensors.
Sneha Banerjee | 3 min read