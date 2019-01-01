There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Casper
News and Trends
Plus, Levi's wants lasers to rip your jeans, and Circle acquires Poloniex.
Plus, Bumble launched its business networking feature and Ring launches a connected home security system.
With its open office plan, rooftop space and mattresses everywhere, Casper's office is all about comfort.
Neil Parikh, co-founder of mattress startup Casper, says that the company sold out of inventory immediately after launching. To solve this issue, the team had to get creative.
More From This Topic
20 Questions
For our series '20 Questions' Jeff Chapin of mattress startup Casper dishes on the strange book that changed his outlook on life, his simple trick to staying on task and what his worst boss taught him about life.
Business Unusual
This is what happens when a direct-to-consumer luxury mattress maker and celebrity backers get into bed together.
Sleep
'Today, Casper has moved from being a mattress company to building its own sleep environment,' the company's chief creative officer said.
Sales
Ahoy, mattress shoppers!
Sleep
Online mattress company Helix Sleep has sprung onto the scene, offering customizable mattresses.
Business Unusual
Casper raised $13.1 Million in Series A funding last week. We explain what this unique startup needs to do to battle sleeping giants like Simmons, Serta and Sealy.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?