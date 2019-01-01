My Queue

Casper

Casper Opens First Permanent Store
News and Trends

Plus, Levi's wants lasers to rip your jeans, and Circle acquires Poloniex.
Venturer | 1 min read
American Airlines Teams up With Casper for Upgraded Pillows and Bedding

Plus, Bumble launched its business networking feature and Ring launches a connected home security system.
Venturer | 2 min read
Sweet Dreams: Inside Casper's Cozy Office, Complete With Nap Pods

With its open office plan, rooftop space and mattresses everywhere, Casper's office is all about comfort.
Kristin Hunt | 3 min read
SXSW 2017: Last Year's Weird, Crazy and Amazing

Keep Austin weird.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
How Casper Dealt With Selling Out of Its Only Product in One Day

Neil Parikh, co-founder of mattress startup Casper, says that the company sold out of inventory immediately after launching. To solve this issue, the team had to get creative.
Grace Reader | 1 min read

More From This Topic

Behind a $100 Million Mattress Startup, Casper Co-Founder Shares Advice on Finding Success as an Entrepreneur
20 Questions

For our series '20 Questions' Jeff Chapin of mattress startup Casper dishes on the strange book that changed his outlook on life, his simple trick to staying on task and what his worst boss taught him about life.
Lindsay Friedman | 11 min read
How This Mattress Company Got the Attention of New York Jet Eric Decker
Business Unusual

This is what happens when a direct-to-consumer luxury mattress maker and celebrity backers get into bed together.
Michelle Goodman | 3 min read
Mattress Startup Casper Is Bringing Its One-Model-Fits-All Approach to Pillows and Sheets
Sleep

'Today, Casper has moved from being a mattress company to building its own sleep environment,' the company's chief creative officer said.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
Sleep Startup Casper Is Reimagining Labor Day Mattress Sales With This Ingenious PR Ploy
Sales

Ahoy, mattress shoppers!
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Look Out, Casper: Another Mattress Startup Is Joining the $15 Billion Pillow Fight
Sleep

Online mattress company Helix Sleep has sprung onto the scene, offering customizable mattresses.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Can This Mattress Startup Wake Up a Sleepy Market?
Business Unusual

Casper raised $13.1 Million in Series A funding last week. We explain what this unique startup needs to do to battle sleeping giants like Simmons, Serta and Sealy.
Neil Parmar | 5 min read