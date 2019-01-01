My Queue

Casual dining

Sin Is in at These Booming Eateries
Trends

At some restaurants, the seven deadly sins aren't just vices: They're big business, too.
Katie Little | 3 min read
Soon, Applebee's May Be Asking You to Put Your Phone Away

The casual-dining giant wants you to play and pay with its shiny, new tablets. Not yours, and specifically not on Tuesdays. Check, please.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
The Making of a Multi-Unit Franchise Maven

Don't just hang up a single sign--build an empire. Here's how one franchisee did it.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 5 min read
'Breastaurants' Ring Up Big Profits

Restaurants that woo men with attractive waitresses, big beer selections & giant TVs are winning loyal customers--and raking in revenues.
Jason Daley | 9 min read